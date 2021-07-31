MOUNT HOLLY – Low-interest loans are available to eligible residents and businesses in Burlington County towns hit by flash flooding on July 12. A federal disaster declaration that initially covered …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA disaster-loan program expanded to Burlington County flood victims - July 31, 2021
- Banking wrap: Earnings show signs of rising retail stress, small biz face disruptions as banks freeze current accounts - July 31, 2021
- Readers’ letters: Small businesses deserve better from officials - July 31, 2021