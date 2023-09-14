Small nonfarm businesses in 17 North Dakota counties are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. These loans are aimed at offsetting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA disaster loans open to some ND nonfarm businesses affected by drought - September 14, 2023
- DeSantis announces over $1.6 million in funding for small businesses impacted by Idalia - September 14, 2023
- This lender helps small developers build houses in Philadelphia - September 14, 2023