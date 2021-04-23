Washington, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Small Business Administration launched a new round of Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) assistance – called Supplemental Targeted Advances – …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- SBA Launches Supplemental Targeted Advance for Small Businesses Hardest Hit by COVID-19 - April 23, 2021
- PPP loans won’t be taxed, Michigan Treasury says - April 23, 2021
- Michigan Treasury: Forgiven Paycheck Protection Loans won’t be taxed - April 23, 2021