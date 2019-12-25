Los Angeles-based Centerstone SBA Lending is sponsoring its first securitization, a collateral pool of unguaranteed portions of SBA 7(A) small business loans. The inaugural asset-backed transaction …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA lender Centerstone sponsors first ABS of small-biz loans - December 24, 2019
- Small Business Loan Market Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types and Application by 2025 - December 24, 2019
- Kuliza’s Flagship Product Lend.In Recognized as the Top Vendor in ‘Emerging Category’ in the Commercial Loan Origination Report by Aite Group - December 24, 2019