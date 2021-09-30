Small business attorneys fear a wave of loan defaults and bankruptcies linked to SBA-backed loans given to growing businesses before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Guadalupe launches micro-enterprise program, designed for low-income community to get business started or expanded - September 29, 2021
- SBA Loans Saved Businesses Before Covid—Now They Could Ruin Them - September 29, 2021
- SBA staffers assists Hurricane Ida victims in applying for disaster loans - September 29, 2021