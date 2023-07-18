The new SBA rules have expanded the types of potential buyers who will have opportunities. It’s an exciting time for professional businesses,” said Justin Schultz, senior vice president and SBA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA loans widen the field for business expansions, acquisitions, and buyouts - July 18, 2023
- NYC Economic Develop Corp. aims to launch Cannabis NYC Loan Fund - July 18, 2023
- SBA offers assistance to small businesses - July 18, 2023