LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) — Kauai County businesses that have suffered from the drought, declared on Aug. 9, 2022, have until Monday, April 17, 2023, to apply for low-interest Economic Injury Disaster …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA offers disaster loans to Kauai County businesses affected by drought - March 28, 2023
- Proposed state legislation would stem small business fraud - March 28, 2023
- Grace period deadline for SBA disaster assistance loans is Friday - March 28, 2023