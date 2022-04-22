Small nonfarm businesses in 18 Oregon counties and neighboring counties in California, Idaho and Washington are now eligible to apply for drought-related low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA offers low-interest loans to C.O. businesses hurt by drought ‘agricultural disaster’ - April 22, 2022
- Meet the Woman Introducing Black-Owned Businesses to the Employee Retention Tax Credit Program - April 22, 2022
- BitNile to Lend Up to $100M to Small Businesses Backed by Bitcoin - April 22, 2022