Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration reached a milestone in the success of the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which has provided U.S. small businesses, non-profits, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- SBA Reaches $200 Billion Milestone in Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program to Small Businesses … - February 12, 2021
- PPP boosts banks’ interest in other SBA loan programs - February 12, 2021
- NYC small businesses initially struggled to access PPP, but changes have helped, says state comptroller report - February 12, 2021