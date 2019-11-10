SBA seeks public input on potential changes to their export loan programs

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration published an Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that seeks comments on potential changes to the regulations governing its Export Loan Programs.
