Friday is the deadline for small businesses and nonprofits with COVID-19 federal disaster loans to request an increase in their loan amount, officials said. The U.S. Small Business Administration …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA sets deadline for bigger COVID-relief loan - May 3, 2022
- East Providence Mayor Pushing For More Small Business Loans - May 3, 2022
- Londoner accused of using Covid bounce back loans to fund Isis - May 3, 2022