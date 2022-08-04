SBA surpasses $5.2 million in approved disaster loans; regional administrator visits Bozeman

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Wednesday that it has approved $5.2 million in disaster loans for people and businesses affected by the flooding across southern Montana in June.
