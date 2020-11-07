The extent of information sought in a new Paycheck Protection Program questionnaire suggests the U.S. Small Business Administration intends to closely scrutinize borrowers’ original certifications and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA Survey Signals Enhanced COVID-19 Loan Scrutiny - November 6, 2020
- ‘Our small businesses need help now,’ S.A. councilman says; $3.5 million could be in their hands by Thanksgiving - November 6, 2020
- LGU loans and other small business loans - November 6, 2020