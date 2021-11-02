The U.S. Small Business Administration urged the Seventh Circuit during oral arguments Monday to reverse an order allowing 49 strip clubs to participate in the agency’s second round of Paycheck …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA Tells 7th Circ. Strip Clubs Can’t Get PPP Loan Relief - November 1, 2021
- Registration intake centers open for Ida assistance - November 1, 2021
- Wintrust to buy $570 million of Allstate loans, add insurance experts - November 1, 2021