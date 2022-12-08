SBA recently announced that they will be waiving the interest rate for the first year on new disaster loans by extending the initial payment deferment period automatically to 12 months.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA Waives Disaster Loan Interest and Payments for First Year - December 7, 2022
- The sponsor of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill was indicted on federal charges of money laundering and wire fraud related to COVID relief loans - December 7, 2022
- Sponsor of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law indicted on charges of COVID-19 loan fraud - December 7, 2022