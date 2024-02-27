The Solano-Napa SBDC is offering 6 percent fixed interest rate loans to small business owners in Solano County between $25,000 and $125,000. Applicants must have a minimum credit score of 630 and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBDC announces loan program, PPP extension - February 26, 2024
- Five Obstacles Small Business Owners are Facing in 2024 - February 26, 2024
- Business owners lack awareness about personal guarantees in loans: Purbeck survey - February 26, 2024