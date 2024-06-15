Speaking at a banking conference organised by the IMC on Friday, Surendra Rana, Deputy Managing Director of SBI, revealed that the bank has sanctioned approximately 20,000 loans ranging from Rs 10 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBI’s Digital Lending Pilot For Small Businesses Achieves 20,000 Loans, Set To Expand - June 15, 2024
- Biden’s small-business boom may undercut Trump’s polling edge on economy - June 15, 2024
- Small Business Administration sets up in Lawrence County to help businesses affected by April 2 storms - June 15, 2024