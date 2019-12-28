Those small-dollar loans can carry interest rates of up to 300 percent annually … company’s finances and “threaten the jobs of hundreds of AutoMoney’s employees working in South Carolina.” All of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SC lenders sued for selling high-interest title loans to North Carolinians - December 28, 2019
- 4 Things to Know Before Securing a Small Business Loan - December 28, 2019
- Top 10 Long Island business stories of the decade - December 28, 2019