While the use of the fund by multinational restaurant chains including Shake Shack sparked public anger and a backlash on Capitol Hill, an analysis of public filings by the Financial Times shows that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Scores of US public companies take small business rescue funds - April 21, 2020
- Eight Steps For Small Businesses Responding To A Crisis - April 21, 2020
- Small Businesses Await Funds as Congress Talks Near an Agreement - April 21, 2020