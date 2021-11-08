Business lender ScotPac will waive the first three months of interest on loans to small and medium-sized businesses as part of its new Bounce Back Fund.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Disaster Loan Outreach Center set to open for affected Nicholas County residents, businesses - November 7, 2021
- ScotPac Bounce Back Fund: interest waived for first three months on new SME loans - November 7, 2021
- GOP Candidate’s Businesses Got $7.8M in Pandemic Loans - November 7, 2021