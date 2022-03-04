The Capital Access Program is tied to the Washington State Small Business Flex Fund, which provides low-interest loans. Small businesses that obtain capital through the state program can, through the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Seattle launches $8M small business loan program - March 4, 2022
- How this women entrepreneur drove her small business to manage nearly 20% of FASTag toll plazas - March 3, 2022
- Record inflation now even harder for small businesses - March 3, 2022