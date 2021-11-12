The charges against two Seattle residents include stealing at least $500,000 in jobless benefits, the largest amount so far arising from the $650 million wave of unemployment fraud that struck …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Explained: Personal loans are growing, but is this the right time to take one? - November 11, 2021
- Seattle pair charged with stealing $1 million in jobless benefits, small business loans - November 11, 2021
- The Promise of a Stimulus Bill Forgiveness for College Loans Prompts New Scam - November 11, 2021