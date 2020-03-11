Durkan said her administration is working on budget legislation that would allow the city to support lower-income micro-businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak with stabilization funds.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- How to protect your small business in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak - March 10, 2020
- Seattle will keep customers’ lights, water on during coronavirus emergency, defer taxes for small businesses - March 10, 2020
- Business Groups to Press Trump for Virus Response to Curb Damage - March 10, 2020