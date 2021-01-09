Second stimulus act revives PPP loans: Here’s when applications open for small business COVID-19 relief.

In the latest round of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, businesses that received loans last year will be able to borrow up to $2 million. First-time borrowers can get $10 million.
