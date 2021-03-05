The Small Business Administration is ready to accept updated PPP loan applications from sole proprietors looking to take advantage of the new loan calculation.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Self-employed and gig workers can now apply for PPP loans under new rules. Here’s what you need to know - March 5, 2021
- Study shows federal PPP, small business loans failed to reach California’s vulnerable communities - March 5, 2021
- Fake tax preparer gets six Covid-19 bailout loans worth more than $1 million - March 5, 2021