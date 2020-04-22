Senate Approves Aid for Small-Business Loan Program, Hospitals and Testing

Lawmakers and administration officials hoped to finalize an agreement on a nearly $500 billion relief package in time for the Senate to approve it on Tuesday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Senate passes $484 billion bill that would expand small-business aid, boost money for hospitals and testing - April 21, 2020
- Senate strikes deal on $484 billion relief package for small business, hospitals, testing - April 21, 2020
- More than 150,000 people have signed a petition calling for Ruth’s Chris Steak House to return $20 million in loans meant to help small businesses - April 21, 2020