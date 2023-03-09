In a tense hearing with the Teamsters president, Senator Mullin claimed his plumbing salary was only $50,000. Financial records show it was $92,000.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Senator Markwayne Mullin ran a multimillion-dollar plumbing business and claimed he only took a $50,000 salary. His financial statements show otherwise. - March 9, 2023
- SBA vs. conventional loan: What you need to know - March 9, 2023
- Biden wants to ‘better support’ student-loan borrowers who are returning to repayment. It’s further confirmation the payment pause will end this year. - March 9, 2023