So much uncertainty! What is an investor to do? Senior corporate loans can provide equity or near-equity returns, especially if held in a closed-end fund. Often …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Senior Loans: ‘Hunkering Down’ At The Top Of The Capital Structure - June 29, 2020
- Tuesday is final deadline for PPP loan applications - June 29, 2020
- SBA expected to release names of PPP loan recipients this week - June 29, 2020