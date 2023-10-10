The CBIZ Small Business Employment Index (“SBEI”) reported a seasonally adjusted decrease of 0.40% in September, as the labor market experiences some softness heading into the fall. The CBIZ SBEI …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- September Hiring Data Reveals Minor Pullback in Small Business Hiring - October 10, 2023
- US Small Business Sentiment Declines Moderately -NFIB - October 10, 2023
- US Small-Business Optimism Drops on Outlook for Economy, Credit - October 10, 2023