All I see is a knee-jerk reaction to Shake Shack,” one CEO keeping the cash said. “To return [the PPP funds] would be breaching fiduciary duty.” The government warned public companies on Thursday to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Trump signs $484B coronavirus relief bill replenishing small-business fund - April 24, 2020
- Several public companies that took small business rescue loans say they are not giving back the cash - April 24, 2020
- Oklahoma is beginning to reopen today. Its small business owners are struggling to choose between their financial and personal health. - April 24, 2020