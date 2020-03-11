Supervisor Hillary Ronen announced a proposal she said she would introduce next week to open up a $20 million line of credit with the tax collector to offer small businesses loans to help pay their …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
SF to help small businesses, add eviction tenant eviction protections
Supervisor Hillary Ronen announced a proposal she said she would introduce next week to open up a $20 million line of credit with the tax collector to offer small businesses loans to help pay their …