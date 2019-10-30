“When someone comes into an institution for a loan, the process both for a lender and for the borrowers should be … “This is a bill being pushed by the banking industry to outsource compliance costs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Shell-company bill drives wedge between banking, small business - October 30, 2019
- Columbia Bank Named Top Small Business Administration Lender In Oregon For Second Consecutive Year - October 29, 2019
- Businesses taking out new loans being saddled with highest interest rates in a decade as banks become more wary about lending ahead of Brexit - October 29, 2019