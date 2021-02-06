Small businesses can’t afford another year like 2020. Surveys show that small businesses in some hard-hit sectors failed last year at nearly twice the normal rate because of the COVID-19 pandemic and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Some brokers with PPP loans for undisclosed side hustles might have to pay them back - February 5, 2021
- Lendinero is on a mission to help Latino-Owned Businesses (LOBs) with Stimulus Funding - February 5, 2021
- Shell-shocked small businesses brace for minimum wage hike after ‘most difficult year’ - February 5, 2021