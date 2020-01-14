Shopify sees its no-strings loans as low-risk, according to Nejatian. “We’re willing to bet that most small businesses will grow,” Nejatian said, noting that Shopify’s platform supports more than one …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Shopify Capital adds small, unsecured loans for ‘dorm room’ entrepreneurs - January 14, 2020
- Give Your Small Business a Fighting Chance by Avoiding These Common Mistakes - January 14, 2020
- Banca IFIS: Three-year business plan - January 14, 2020