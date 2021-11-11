The Community Development Financial Institution has been awarded the tier 2 Small Business Administration’s Community Navigator Pilot Program in the amount of $150,000 for Native …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small business owner doesn’t receive SBA loan - November 11, 2021
- Loans to small businesses hit P6 billion - November 11, 2021
- Shoshone-Bannock CDFI awarded a grant to enhance small businesses on the Fort Hall Reservation - November 11, 2021