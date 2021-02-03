How machine learning, and specifically augmented data discovery, create better predictive models for lenders looking to assess small businesses loan risk.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- PPP loan approvals are speeding up. Here’s how D.C., Virginia and Maryland businesses have fared. - February 3, 2021
- Should Lenders Use Machine Learning To Predict Small Business Default Risk? - February 3, 2021
- How Can President Biden’s First 100 Days Jump-Start Small Business Recovery? - February 3, 2021