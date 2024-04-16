MSME loans are the fastest growing segment, second only to retail loans. Further, small business loans given to individuals have surged and early stress is already visible.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Finmid raises $24.7M to help SMBs access loans through platforms like Wolt - April 16, 2024
- Should small business loans begin to bother RBI? - April 16, 2024
- Disaster loans | How to apply if your home was damaged from early April severe weather - April 15, 2024