Others have opted to reduce staff numbers to offset increased expenses. Meanwhile, close to half of small businesses have turned to financing to manage inflation-related issues—45% of small business …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Should You Take Out a Business Loan to Deal With Inflation? - February 17, 2022
- Woman Allegedly Used COVID-19 PPP Loan Funds To Finance Hit On Miami TSA Agent - February 17, 2022
- Md. small businesses back move to tap budget surplus for more aid - February 17, 2022