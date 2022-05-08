Shriram City to focus on gold, personal, small business loans in FY23; targets 18% AUM growth

Shriram City Union Finance will focus on personal, gold and small business loans to achieve its 18 per cent growth in AUM in the current fiscal year amid a slowdown in demand for two-wheelers due to …
