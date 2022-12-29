Co-lending is one of the focus areas for SIDBI as it lends directly to MSMEs and and joining forces with NBFCs allows it with better geographical coverage.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Indiana small businesses ‘optimistic’ heading into possible 2023 economic downturn - December 29, 2022
- Want to Pay Off Your Personal Loan in 2023? Here’s How - December 29, 2022
- Why stocks of gold loan firms are losing sheen - December 29, 2022