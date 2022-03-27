The SCDF scheme provides moderately priced loans to state governments for upgrading various existing MSME Clusters and also for the creation of new industrial infrastructure in states.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SIDBI sanctions Rs 1,000 crore to Odisha govt for development of MSME clusters, credit to small businesses - March 27, 2022
- They just survived COVID. Now small businesses face tax problems, changing regulations. - March 26, 2022
- Business notebook: Help small businesses be recognized - March 26, 2022