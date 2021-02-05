Scores of Catholic dioceses across the U.S. received aid through the Paycheck Protection Program while sitting on well over $10 billion in cash, short-term investments or other available funds, an Ass …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Sitting on billions, Catholic dioceses raked in taxpayer aid for small businesses; Allentown Diocese, parishes and schools got at least $11.5 million - February 4, 2021
- Grant to give financial boost to 132 Albany County businesses - February 4, 2021
- Government mulls HECS-style business loans - February 4, 2021