2. SBA proposes expanding its lender network The SBA is officially proposing a rule to boost the number of nonbank lenders in its popular 7(a) loan program in a bid to provide more nonpredatory …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Six new rules that could affect businesses in 2023 — and one that got delayed - January 16, 2023
- SBA loans available for local businesses affected by winter storms - January 16, 2023
- Springfield woman says PPP loan was taken out in her name without her knowing - January 16, 2023