The U.S. Small Business Administration approved the governor’s request for a disaster assistance declaration in response to the April 5 severe storms and EF2 tornado.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small Business Admin. approves disaster assistance for tornado victims in Bollinger Co., surrounding areas - April 18, 2023
- Small Business Loans: The Difference Between Secured and Unsecured Funding - April 18, 2023
- QuickBridge Small Business Loans - April 18, 2023