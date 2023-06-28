M ore than $200 billion in Covid relief loans and grants were distributed to potentially fraudulent actors, nearly one-fifth of all Small Business Administration funds disbursed in the U.S., according …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small Business Admin May Have Lost Over $200B In COVID Loans to Fraudsters, Watchdog Finds - June 28, 2023
- Pittsburgh woman accused of falsifying loan applications totaled at over $14 million - June 28, 2023
- Louisville Metro Government offers Sharia-compliant small business loans for Muslim residents - June 28, 2023