The Small Business Administration has announced a plan that would forgive almost 70% of all the Paycheck Protection Program loans it gave out.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small Business Administration announces plan to forgive nearly 70% of PPP loans - October 14, 2020
- M&T Ascends to 5th Among Nation’s Top Small Business Lenders - October 14, 2020
- Why bankers are so worried about small business loan books - October 14, 2020