The deal has a prefunding account with $12 million deposited at closing, and will use that amount to purchase additional collateral during its 90-day period after the deal closes.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small Business Administration loans to secure $115.7 million in ABS - October 18, 2023
- Best business loans of October 2023 - October 18, 2023
- Senate votes to overturn CFPB small business rule as Biden threatens veto - October 18, 2023