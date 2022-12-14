Berkshire Bank has received an Export Loan Lender of the Year Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Connecticut District Office in Hartford, Conn.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small Business Administration presents Berkshire Bank with export loan lender of the year award - December 14, 2022
- Fed rate hike pushes small business loan interest over 10% for first time in nearly a generation - December 14, 2022
- Monroe business owner faces 10 years in federal prison for PPP loan fraud, officials say - December 14, 2022