The SBA has proposed a rule increasing the number of non-bank lenders to provide more lending options to underserved small businesses.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small Business Administration Proposes Rule Increasing Number Of Non-Bank Lenders - November 10, 2022
- Phoenix woman who used COVID PPP loans to buy cars gets 5 years for fraud - November 10, 2022
- WeTravel Now Offering Loans For The Travel Industry - November 10, 2022