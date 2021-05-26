Isabella Casillas Guzman, President Joe Biden’s choice to run the Small Business Administration, inherited a portfolio of nearly $1 trillion in emergency aid and an agency plagued by controversy when …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Small Business Administration’s gaffes are now her job to fix - May 25, 2021
- SBA Proposes Small Business Size Standard Revisions in Two Industrial Sectors to Increase Eligibility for Its Loan Programs - May 25, 2021
- Small businesses in low-income areas impacted by the pandemic may be eligible for grant money - May 25, 2021